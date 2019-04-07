Waterloo Lions Club Semi-Annual Used Book Sale
Thursday, April 11 — Sunday, April 14
Crossroads Center Mall
In the first-floor center court by the At Home store
- Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
Proceeds will be used for the quarterly community meal, eyeglasses and hearing aids for referred people in need, collecting and repurposing those glasses and hearing aids, annual recognition of top 4-H youth, support for international relief efforts by Lions International, support for local human service agencies and support for the Iowa Lions Eye bank.
