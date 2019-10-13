{{featured_button_text}}
Lions Club

Waterloo Lions Club Semi-Annual Used Book Sale

Thursday, Oct. 17 — Sunday, Oct. 20

Crossroads Center Mall

In the first-floor center court by the At Home store

  • Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Proceeds will be used for the quarterly community meal, eyeglasses and hearing aids for referred people in need, collecting and repurposing glasses and hearing aids, annual recognition of top 4-H youth, support for international relief efforts by Lions International, support for local human service agencies and support for the Iowa Lions Eye bank.

