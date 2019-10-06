Waterloo Elks donate to Waterloo Police Foundation

{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Police Foundation

The Waterloo Elks recently made a donation for the Waterloo Police Foundation Christmas shopping program.

The Waterloo Police Foundation would like to thank the Waterloo Elks Lodge No. 290 for their continued support and donation through their Community Grant Program again this year.

Their support and generous donation will help insure another great and successful Cops and Kids-Christmas Shopping event this year.

We look forward to working with the Waterloo Elks in the future as they stand to answer the needs of the Cedar Valley Communities.

