Waste Reduction Center Awarded Grant

CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Waste Reduction Center (IWRC) at the University of Northern Iowa was recently awarded a grant for their Community Waste Diversion Project that will provide technical assistance, training and educational information by hosting an on-site, hands-on workshop.

The workshops will bring together local stakeholders to both learn how to

implement strategies that divert food and recycling waste from the landfill,

but also the hazards associated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and

steps to prevent and remediate contamination.

In order to provide quality technical assistance, training and workshops within each community, the IWRC will conduct extensive research about each participating community to evaluate current food waste and recycling efforts, identify deficits in infrastructure, and provide customized recommendations to both strengthen current initiatives and/or build new programming to improve diversion rates of food and recycling materials from the landfill.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0