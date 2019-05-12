{{featured_button_text}}
Wartburg media awards

Jon Mohwinkle, left, Sam Sides, Pam Ohrt, Tyler French, Ryan Reebenacker and Annika Wall  accept their awards at the Iowa Broadcast News Association convention.

WAVERLY -- Two Wartburg College students swept the three scholarships awarded by the Iowa Broadcast News Association during its annual convention April 13 in Johnston.

In addition to the scholarships, several students and recent graduates also were honored for their work in campus media.

Those honored include:

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Annika Wall, of Jesup, earned the Grant Price Scholarship. She also earned a first-place finish in Sports Coverage for her package on wrestler Brock Rathbun.

Jonathon Mohwinkle, of Aplington, earned first place in Sports Play-by-Play for coverage of the men's basketball game versus Simpson. He partnered with Corbin Brungard to earn a second place in Sports Play-by-Play for men's basketball versus Buena Vista. Mohwinkle also earned an honorable mention in Sports Play-by-Play for Wartburg football versus Central.

Corbin Brungard, of Parkersburg, partnered with Jon Mohwinkle for a second place finish in Sports Play-by-Play for men's basketball versus Buena Vista.

The entire "Cedar Valley Today" staff received first place in Best Newscast for the Nov. 30, 2018, show.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments