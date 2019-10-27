{{featured_button_text}}

Wartburg students present at 2019 ISTS Fall Conference

WAVERLY — Five Wartburg College students presented at the 2019 Iowa Science Teaching Section Fall Conference in Ankeny on Oct. 7.

Those who presented were:

Jennifer Wiley, an elementary education major from Denver, who presented with classmates Hannah James and Johanna Vander Wilt on “Astronomy in the Elementary Classroom” as part of the NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program. She also presented on the “Comparison of Active and Passive Learning on Long-term Academic Retention in Elementary Schools.”

Johanna Vander Wilt, an Elementary Education major from Eldora, who presented with classmates Jennifer Wiley and Hannah James on “Astronomy in the Elementary Classroom” as part of the NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program.

In addition, Michael Bechtel, Wartburg professor of science education, presented on “Biophilia in the Classroom.” Students from his elementary science methods course also joined him at the conference.

The Iowa Science Teaching Section is part of the Iowa Science Academy, a nonprofit that furthers scientific research, science education, public understanding of science and the recognition of excellence in these endeavors.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments