Wartburg students present at 2019 ISTS Fall Conference
WAVERLY — Five Wartburg College students presented at the 2019 Iowa Science Teaching Section Fall Conference in Ankeny on Oct. 7.
Those who presented were:
Jennifer Wiley, an elementary education major from Denver, who presented with classmates Hannah James and Johanna Vander Wilt on “Astronomy in the Elementary Classroom” as part of the NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program. She also presented on the “Comparison of Active and Passive Learning on Long-term Academic Retention in Elementary Schools.”
You have free articles remaining.
Johanna Vander Wilt, an Elementary Education major from Eldora, who presented with classmates Jennifer Wiley and Hannah James on “Astronomy in the Elementary Classroom” as part of the NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program.
In addition, Michael Bechtel, Wartburg professor of science education, presented on “Biophilia in the Classroom.” Students from his elementary science methods course also joined him at the conference.
The Iowa Science Teaching Section is part of the Iowa Science Academy, a nonprofit that furthers scientific research, science education, public understanding of science and the recognition of excellence in these endeavors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.