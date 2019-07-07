WAVERLY — Sadie Short, Becca Montgomery and Sidney Baumgartner of Wartburg College are among winners of the 2019 Cultivate Community competition sponsored by the Land O’Lakes Global Food Challenge.
Open to all college students in the United States, students and student groups were tasked with submitting an idea that promotes efficiency in a food production system and helps feed the surrounding community, no matter how big or small.
All education majors, the three entered a proposal to create a classroom aquaponics project that can be used for their education program.
It will provide opportunities for students to see the food production process firsthand, regardless of weather or climate. Three schematic plans for a large, medium or small system can be easily housed in a normal-sized classroom and are designed for students of any age to experiment with plants and aquatic animals.
