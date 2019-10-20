Wartburg College Homecoming Court
WAVERLY — Ten Wartburg College seniors were selected for the 2019 Homecoming Court.
Those selected include:
Trevor Hurd, a history and political science major from West Union.
Isabelle Tyynismaa, a biology major from Tama.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Annika Krieg, a elementary education major from Decorah.
Emma Gerdes, a exercise science major from Cedar Falls.
Noah Dodd, a religion major from Janesville.
Members of the court were selected by the junior and senior classes.
All members of the student body chose the king and queen, with the coronation ceremony following Kastle Kapers, the student-led variety show, on Oct. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.