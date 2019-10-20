{{featured_button_text}}
Wartburg College Homecoming Court

WAVERLY — Ten Wartburg College seniors were selected for the 2019 Homecoming Court.

Those selected include:

Trevor Hurd, a history and political science major from West Union.

Isabelle Tyynismaa, a biology major from Tama.

Annika Krieg, a elementary education major from Decorah.

Emma Gerdes, a exercise science major from Cedar Falls.

Noah Dodd, a religion major from Janesville.

Members of the court were selected by the junior and senior classes.

All members of the student body chose the king and queen, with the coronation ceremony following Kastle Kapers, the student-led variety show, on Oct. 10.

