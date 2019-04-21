{{featured_button_text}}
Winter Gear

From left, the Rev. Kent and Shine Leydens, Megan Imoehl, Lisa Nafziger, Bridget Frank, Marsha Black, Abbey Roete, Marc Pena and Selina Berry.

HealthFirst Medical hosted a Winter Gear Drive earlier this year.

More than five 30-gallon bags were filled with new and gently used coats, hats, mittens, blankets and other winter necessities from staff and community members who wished to warm their neighbors.

HealthFirst extends a heartfelt thank you to all those who donated. Christ United Presbyterian Church in Oelwein took care of distributing them to those in need.

