HealthFirst Medical hosted a Winter Gear Drive earlier this year.
More than five 30-gallon bags were filled with new and gently used coats, hats, mittens, blankets and other winter necessities from staff and community members who wished to warm their neighbors.
HealthFirst extends a heartfelt thank you to all those who donated. Christ United Presbyterian Church in Oelwein took care of distributing them to those in need.
