CDA project

 Peg Moore, Liz Harn, Mary Sandberg, and Karen Buchanan

Catholic Daughters, Court No. 49 Waterloo, completed their Christmas Project this month.

Members brought socks to be donated to St. Vincent De Paul. Karen Buchanan has been volunteering with the Society for 30 years and organized the collection of the socks.

