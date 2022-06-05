 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wanderscheid/68

  • 0

WATERLOO -- James and Clarece (Webber) Wanderscheid are celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary today.

James and Clarece were married June 5, 1954, at St. John Catholic Church, Waterloo. James is the son of Elmer and Ethel Wanderscheid, and Clarece is the daughter of Walter and Loretta Webber.

Mr. Wanderscheid is retired as a draftsman at Texas Instruments, and his wife is a retired homewife. They have three sons, Steven and Michael, both of Dallas, and Douglas (Carrie) of Terrell, Texas.

There are two grandchildren, Austin (Meagan) Wanderscheid and Skye Nahpi, and five great-grandchildren: Sylas, Dylan, Nathan, Henry and Willow.

The Wanderscheids reside at 2415 Wildoak Drive, Dallas, TX 75228-5827.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News