Wanderscheid/68

WATERLOO -- James and Clarece (Webber) Wanderscheid are celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary today.

James and Clarece were married June 5, 1954, at St. John Catholic Church, Waterloo. James is the son of Elmer and Ethel Wanderscheid, and Clarece is the daughter of Walter and Loretta Webber.

Mr. Wanderscheid is retired as a draftsman at Texas Instruments, and his wife is a retired homewife. They have three sons, Steven and Michael, both of Dallas, and Douglas (Carrie) of Terrell, Texas.

There are two grandchildren, Austin (Meagan) Wanderscheid and Skye Nahpi, and five great-grandchildren: Sylas, Dylan, Nathan, Henry and Willow.

The Wanderscheids reside at 2415 Wildoak Drive, Dallas, TX 75228-5827.

