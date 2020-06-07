Wanderscheid/66

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- James and Clarece "Corky" Wanderscheid are celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

James, son of Elmer and Ethel Wanderscheid of Waterloo, and Clarece "Corky," daughter of Walter and Loretta Webber of Waterloo were married June 5, 1954, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Their family includes three sons, Steven and Michael of Dallas, Texas, and Douglas (Carrie) from Terrell, Texas, as well as three grandchildren, Austin (Meagan) Wanderscheid and Skye Naphi, and three great-grandchildren, Sylas, Dylan, and Nathan.

Mr. Wanderscheid retired as a draftsman with Texas Instruments, and Mrs. Wanderscheid retired as a homemaker.

Cards may be sent to: 2415 Wildoak Drive, Dallas, TX. 75228.

