(1929-2019)
WATERLOO — Walter Earhart Jr., 89, of La Crosse, Wis., formerly of Glidden, Iowa, died Saturday, Feb. 16, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
He was born Oct. 13, 1929, in Hawkins, Wis., son of Walter Sr. and Iva Hobbs Earhart. He married Colleen Doyle on June 13, 1959, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Walter was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and an engineer with the Trane Co. in La Crosse for 40 years.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Eric (Caroline) Earhart from Huntsville, Ala., and Walter Earhart III and Cindy Krahenbuhl from Brown Deer, Wis.; and six grandchildren, Alex and his wife Lindsay, Emily, Mason, Noah and Mary Grace.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Lois Bluml.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo, with full military rites conducted by American Legion Post 138, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Walter enjoyed hunting and long drives in the beautiful Wisconsin countryside and spending time with his grandchildren. Walter was a devoted and loving father, husband and grandfather.
