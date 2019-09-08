Wall receives national scholarship
WAVERLY — Annika Wall, a Wartburg College junior, has received an Advancement of Women in Sports & Entertainment Scholarship from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation.
Wall, a journalism and communication major from Jesup, has worked in the college’s Sports Information Office and as a sports editor and anchor for the school newspaper and television station.
She also works with Knight Vision, the college’s live streaming network, and was a baseball journalist intern for Perfect Game U.S.A., the country’s largest baseball scouting organization, this summer.
In addition to earning the Grant Price Scholarship from the Iowa Broadcast News Association, she took home first place in sports coverage for her piece on Wartburg wrestler Brock Rathbun. She also earned first place for Best Page 1 and Best Newscast from the Iowa College Media Association.
After she graduates in December 2020, Wall hopes to pursue work in either sports information or sports journalism as well as begin a master’s program in sports management.
