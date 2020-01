Walker/50

WATERLOO — Randy and Shirley Walker will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Randy Walker and Shirley Howard were married Jan. 24, 1970.

They are now both retired. Shirley was a registered nurse with MercyOne, and Randy was employed with John Deere.

Their family includes Kevin and Brandy Walker of Waterloo, as well as two grandchildren, Kordell and Kaelyn.

Cards may be sent to them at 1916 Tilbury Road, Waterloo 50701.

