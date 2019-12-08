{{featured_button_text}}
Wagner/50

Mr. and Mrs. Wagner

CEDAR FALLS -- Wayne and Connie Wagner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Wayne Wagner and Connie Freerks were married Dec. 6, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly.

Connie retired as a retail manager. Wayne, also now retired, worked at John Deere for 34 years and Diamond Vogel for 10 years.

Their family includes children Michelle of Waterloo, Pat of Cedar Falls, Matt of Urbandale and Mike of Las Vegas, as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 1112 Lilac Lane, Cedar Falls 50613.

Congratulations on 50 years. Your love and devotion is a great example for all of us.

We love you,

Michelle, Mike, Matt, and Pat

