CEDAR FALLS -- Wayne and Connie Wagner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Wayne Wagner and Connie Freerks were married Dec. 6, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly.
Connie retired as a retail manager. Wayne, also now retired, worked at John Deere for 34 years and Diamond Vogel for 10 years.
Their family includes children Michelle of Waterloo, Pat of Cedar Falls, Matt of Urbandale and Mike of Las Vegas, as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Cards may be sent to them at 1112 Lilac Lane, Cedar Falls 50613.
Congratulations on 50 years. Your love and devotion is a great example for all of us.
We love you,
Michelle, Mike, Matt, and Pat
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.