Waggoner/50

WATERLOO-Mr. and Mrs. Waggoner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Mike Waggoner married Rita Roberts on December 19, 1970, in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Their family includes: Joanna Waggoner Norquest of St. Anthony, Minn., Joel Waggoner of New York City; and one granddaughter, Max.

Cards can be sent to: 1034 Wendy Rd., Waterloo, 50701.

