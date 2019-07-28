SHELL ROCK — On July 11, 17 employees, family members, and friends of Flint Hills Resources’s Iowa ethanol plants joined 350 volunteers from Iowa and nine other states to remove trash, tires, plastic, wire, aluminum and appliances from the Boone River in north central Iowa.
The work was done as part of Iowa Project AWARE, an annual event to clean up Iowa rivers and educate volunteers about watersheds, recycling, and water quality. This is the 17th year of the project, and the eighth year Flint Hills Resources has co-sponsored the event.
Volunteers participated in at least one day of the five-day, 55-mile trek down a stretch of the Boone River from Goldfield to the Boone Forks Wildlife Area during this year’s cleanup effort. Volunteers also had an opportunity to go on nature hikes and learn about Iowa’s water resources from Department of Natural Resources staff that provide support to the program.
More than 15 tons of material was removed from the river during this year’s cleanup, including 2,500 pounds of trash, 26,000 pounds of scrap metal, 3,000 pounds of cardboard, glass, and plastic, and over 225 tires. Iowa Project AWARE recycles as much of the material as it can.
Project AWARE stands for “A Watershed Awareness River Expedition.” The annual event is coordinated by N-Compass, an all-volunteer nonprofit that promotes environmental education, river clean-ups and citizen engagement through natural resource conservation.
