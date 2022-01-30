 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia Soldwisch

Virginia Soldwisch, as a child

WATERLOO — Virginia Soldwisch will be celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower. She was born on Feb. 7, 1942, to her parents, Owen and Ortha Liddle.

Virginia lived in Nashua and is a retired bus driver and later, a Casey’s kitchen worker, both in her community of Nashua. She now lives in Waterloo.

Her family includes three children, Susan, Randy and Gary, along with five grandchildren: Ben, Maddie, Josh, Emma and Izabella.

Virginia’s kids & their families are hosting the card shower. Birthday greetings may be sent to 3865 Pineview Place Apt. 3 Waterloo, IA 50701

