Virginia Hager
Born Nov. 17, 1924, to Steven and Marion Heinrick.
She was an employee at the Black Hawk Area Extension office for years and enjoyed spending time with her family.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
She went to be with the Lord on May 16, 1988.
I miss you so much, Grandma. Until we meet again, Heather.
John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.