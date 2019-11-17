Virginia Hager

{{featured_button_text}}
Born Nov. 17, 1924, to Steven and Marion Heinrick.

She was an employee at the Black Hawk Area Extension office for years and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She went to be with the Lord on May 16, 1988.

I miss you so much, Grandma. Until we meet again, Heather.

John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.”

