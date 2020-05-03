Violet May Smith

WATERLOO — Violet May Smith is celebrating her 100th birthday with a card shower and a open house hosted by her family. Her open house will be at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave., in Waterloo, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Oct. 4.

She was born to John and Eliza Hoffman on May 1, 1920, in Waterloo. She married William Alexander Smith on July 8, 1951. Violet worked many years as an office manager at Service Printing, and as a domestic engineer. She has two sons, Mark (Susan) of Minneapolis, Minn., and Brian (Candis) of Waterloo. They also have four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.