Victor graduates!
His two year training and RFI Victor’s Quest is complete.
You’re invited to Retrieving Freedom Inc.’s Graduation Ceremony on Saturday, June 29, at 6 p.m. in Wartburg College’s Neumann Auditorium.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Help us celebrate 19 service dogs/recipients officially be recognized.
It is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.