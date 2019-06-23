{{featured_button_text}}
Victor graduates!

Victor the dog

Victor graduates!

His two year training and RFI Victor’s Quest is complete.

You’re invited to Retrieving Freedom Inc.’s Graduation Ceremony on Saturday, June 29, at 6 p.m. in Wartburg College’s Neumann Auditorium.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Help us celebrate 19 service dogs/recipients officially be recognized.

It is free and open to the public.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments