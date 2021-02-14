Victor Busse

CLARKSVILLE-The family of Victor Busse would like to wish Victor a Happy 95th birthday during the month of February.

Vic, a wonderful husband, father, grand, great, and great-great-grandfather, WWII Veteran, and community volunteer, has used his life to enrich the lives of those around him. Through his woodworking, cooking, making hundreds of turtles for the Holidays, community volunteer work, and sharing a freezer of ice cream with the neighborhood school kids, he has brought joy and laughter to many.

Vic’s love of life and love of God, family, and friends makes him a valued and loved member of his community.

His family would like to invite those who would wish to be a part of this celebrations of life to share a card to Victor for his special birthday.

Cards can be sent to: PO Box 641, Clarksville, 50619.

