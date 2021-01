Verona Orth Zelle

WAVERLY-Verona Zelle is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Verona was born on January 21, 1931, near Jubilee.

She married Edgar Zelle on June 5, 1953.

Verona as a registered nurse at Allen Hospital in Waterloo for 30 years before retiring.

Her family includes: Jennifer Wipperman, Nathan (Mae Jean) Zelle, Kenton (Cynthia) Zelle, Nadine Zell (Jon Schmidt), nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1904 Knight Ave., Waverly, 50677.

