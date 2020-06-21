× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vernon Hesse

CEDAR FALLS — Vernon Hesse will observe his 90th birthday with a card shower.

He was born June 25, 1930, in Cedar Falls, son of Bill and Agnes (Morgensen) Hesse. He married Charlotte Herbert on Sept. 11, 1953.

Vern was employed at John Deere Tractor Works for 10 years and is the former owner of the Aplington Sale Barn. He is a retired WCF Courier carrier and a semi-retired farmer. As founder of Hesse Sweet Corn more than 50 years ago, Vern continues to stay busy helping with the sweet corn business in the spring and summer months.

He has been blessed with four children and their spouses. Christina and Gaylon Isley, Bill and Kathleen Hesse, Chuck and Lisa Hesse, all of Cedar Falls, Mary and Sean Wetjen of Williamsburg. Vern and Charlotte also enjoy their eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 10306 Beaver Valley Rd., Cedar Falls, 50613.

Happy Birthday, Dad and Grandpa Vernon!

Lots of Love, Your Family.

