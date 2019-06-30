{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union has awarded scholarships to Iowa students pursuing higher education.

Grants will go to Emily Hayes and Alexis Hahn, both of Cedar Falls.

Hayes will attend the University of Iowa, and Hahn is a University of Northern Iowa student.

Applicants submitted a 500-word essay defining financial literacy and outlining plans for a successful financial future, and professional resume. A panel of Veridian employees selected recipients to receive $2,000 each toward tuition in the 2019-2020 academic year.

