Veridian awards $8,000 in scholarships to Cedar Valley students

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union has awarded $8,000 in scholarships to four Cedar Valley students pursuing higher education. Applicants submitted a 500-word essay and professional resume. A panel of Veridian employees selected recipients in four categories to receive $2,000 each toward tuition in the 2020-2021 academic year.