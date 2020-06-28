Veridian awards $8,000 in scholarships to Cedar Valley students
WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union has awarded $8,000 in scholarships to four Cedar Valley students pursuing higher education. Applicants submitted a 500-word essay and professional resume. A panel of Veridian employees selected recipients in four categories to receive $2,000 each toward tuition in the 2020-2021 academic year.

Scholarship recipients are Emma DeWitt and Olivia Heinen, both of Cedar Falls; Natalie Fober of Denver; and Isabella Smith of Waterloo.

