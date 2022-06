WATERLOO — Verdis “Ann” Feller will celebrate her 85th birthday with a family dinner and card shower.

She was born June 23, 1937, in Arlington, the daughter of Albert and Vione Brooks. She married John A. Feller on May 11, 1956. She is retired from Econofoods.

Her children are Kim Chapman, Bob (Gail Cone) Feller and Dan and Sue Feller; one son, Doug, is deceased. There are three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 316 Crestridge Drive, Waterloo, IA 50702

