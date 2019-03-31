Vendor and Craft Sale with Raffle
Central Christian Church
3475 Kimball Ave., Waterloo
April 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be over 30 vendors.
Raffle tickets will be $1 each.
Cinnamon and Pecan Rolls available from 9 until sold out. Sloppy Joes and Homemade Soup will be served for lunch from 10:30 a.m.—2 p.m.
