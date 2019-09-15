{{featured_button_text}}
Velma Speicher DeSerano

Our beautiful Mom celebrates 90 years on Sept. 16!

A card shower can be sent to:

1400 Maxhelen Blvd. No. 2310, Waterloo 50701.

