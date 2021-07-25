Velma HertgesWATERLOO-Velma Hertges will celebrate her 95th birthday with an open house and card shower.

An open house will be held at the Blessed Sacrament Parish Center from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 1.

Velma was born August 3, 1926, in Lime Springs, to Giles and Rieta Henry.

She married Gregory Hertges on July 15, 1944 in Cedar Rapids.

Velma has seven children; Judy of Palatine, Ill., Mike (Bonnie) of Guttenberg, Roselle (Matt), Nancy (Bob), Greg (Nihada), Peggy (Larry) all of Waterloo, and Bob (Terry) of Elk Run Heights.

Velma has 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Birthday wishes may be sent to her at: 1857 Easton Ave., Waterloo, 50702.

Happy 95th Birthday, Velma!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0