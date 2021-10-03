Variety awards over $2.1 million to children's initiatives throughout Iowa

DES MOINES -- Variety, The Children’s Charity of Iowa has awarded 85 grants to nonprofit organizations serving children totaling more than $2.1 million. Funding is provided to programs and initiatives on an annual basis that directly impact the well-being of children in Iowa.

“Variety is a steadfast supporter of youth in our state and is strongly devoted to raising dollars to fulfill our mission of caring for children,” said Lance Gardner, past chair of Variety - the Children’s Charity’s Board of Directors. “We are proud of our longstanding partnerships, as well as new initiatives, that enable us to impact the lives of thousands of children every day.”

Variety grants provide funding for capital projects, essential medical equipment, shelters, inclusive playgrounds, Variety vans and more. Organizations that receive Variety grants range in size and focus, but all share the goal of bettering the lives of children in Iowa.

“Variety is committed to positively impacting children throughout Iowa. We are very grateful for the generous support from our individual and corporate donors,” said Sheri McMichael, executive director of Variety – the Children’s Charity. “These grant awards provide equipment and essential program support to organizations across the state, helping thousands of children reach their full potential.”

The grant-making process is advised by a panel of community board members and volunteers who review applications from each organization. Funding priority is given to programs that serve the greatest needs and help the greatest number of children. See attached for a full list of grant recipients and their locations.

