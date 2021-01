VanRaden/60

HAMPTON-Orville and Judy VanRaden are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family gathering at a later date.

Orville VanRaden married Judy Pagel on January 22, 1961, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.

Their family includes: Sheryl (Greg) Borcherding of Hampton, Michael (Robin) VanRaden of Aurora, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 715 1st Ave SE, Hampton, 50441.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0