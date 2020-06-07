Vanderloo/70

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- Virgil and Norma Vanderloo will observe their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married June 14, 1950, in Merrill.

Mr. Vanderloo retired from farming and from Illinois Central Railroad as a station agent. Mrs. Vanderloo retired from being a homemaker, school bus driver and Avon representative.

Their family includes three children, Dr. Lance (Ellen) Vanderloo and Ronda (Dr. Jerry) Den Herder, all of Waterloo, and Dawn Vanderloo (Roger Abell) of Ames, as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 3720 Village Place, #6310, Waterloo, 50702.

The couple grew up in western Iowa, meeting in 1949 while Norma was teaching country school and Virgil was home from the Marines. They called Ackley home from 1952 until 2016 when they moved to Friendship Village in Waterloo.

