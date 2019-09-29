Vander Wilt and Cook win lesson competition
WAVERLY — Wartburg College students Johanna Vander Wilt and Emily Cook are starting the 2019-20 school year with an A+ in at least one of their Wartburg College classes.
The elementary education majors were among nine educators from across the country to win the Pets in the Classroom Lesson Plan Contest.
It’s an educational grant program that provides financial support to teachers who want to purchase and maintain small animals in the classroom.
Michael Bechtel, a Wartburg associate professor of science education, informed all students in his upcoming science methods course that they could earn extra credit in his class if they entered the contest.
Vander Wilt’s pet in the classroom was a hedgehog. She submitted a lesson plan designed for third- through fifth-graders in the small animals category.
Cook focused her lesson plan, also for third- through fifth-graders, on ecosystems and specifically how they could keep the ecosystem inside their classroom aquarium healthy. They both included modifications and enrichments that could be used for students who need extra help or an extra challenge.
In addition to the extra credit, both received a $100 Visa gift card from Pets in the Classroom, and their lesson plans are posted online at www.petsintheclassroom.org for all educators to download and use.
