Vandendriessche's

Congratulations

CEDAR FALLS - Bryce Vandendriessche and Nicole Erickson were married on October 5, 2019, in Dubuque.

Parents of the couple are Mike and Kim Vandendriessche of Cedar Falls, and Ron and Ginny Erickson of Dubuque.

Presiding over the 1 p.m. Mass at Church of the Resurrection was Fr. Tom Heathershaw. The reception was held at the Meadows Golf Club.

Maid of honor was Lacy Link, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were; Destiny Kessler, friend of the bride; Katie Jackson, sister of the groom; Jamie Baldwin, sister of the groom. personal attendant was Majda Karajic, friend of the bride.

Best man was Jon Woodward, friend of the groom. Groomsman were; Jay Lassen, friend of the groom; Bryan Jackson, brother in law of the groom; Steve Baldwin, brother in law of the groom.

Flower girls were; Avery and Tatum Jackson, nieces of the groom. Ringbearer was Ben Baldwin, nephew of the groom.

Seating guests were; Tony D'Alessandro, friend of the groom; and Kyle Craig, friend of the groom.

The bride is a member service representative with Dupaco Credit Union. The groom is a financial counselor with Principal Financial Group.

They reside in Waterloo.

