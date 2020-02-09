Van Syoc/50
Mr. and Mrs. Van Syoc

CLEAR LAKE — Dave and Peggy (Kuenstling) Van Syoc are observing their 50th anniversary.

They were married Feb. 14, 1970, in Cedar Falls. They are both now retired.

Their family includes Todd and Sheila Rosenberg of Beaverton, Ore., Angie and Allen Robinson of Las Vegas, Amy Palmer and Ryan Hampe of Britt and Adam and Mandy Van Syoc of Mason City. They also have 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary, their children would like to honor them with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to them at 1400 Seventh Ave. N. No. 13, Clear Lake 50428.

