Van Dyke/60

ANNIVERSARY

Mr. and Mrs. Van Dyke

WATERLOO-Mr. and Mrs. Van Dyke are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family gathering at a later date.

Murry Van Dyke married Barbara Butler on Friday, January 13, 1961, in Yolo, California.

Mr. Van Dyke retired from John Deere.

Their family includes: Becky (Randy) Morris of Waterloo, John (Valerie) Van Dyke of Decatur, Ill., Amy (Jim) Nelson of Fredericksburg, Jenny (Bert) Medhaug, Brian (Kelly) Van Dyke, both of Waterloo, 11 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1235 Black Hawk Rd., Waterloo, 50701.

