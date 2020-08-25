Values Award winners named
Four members of the Waverly Health Center team have been named July/August Spotlight on Values award winners. They were nominated by co-workers, patients, and members of the community.
Kari Coates of New Hartford, emergency department, was recognized for the value of compassion.
Tina Beckert of Waverly, respiratory therapy, and Michelle Litter of Clarksville, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, were recognized for the value of enthusiasm.
Callie Vance of Clarksville, laboratory, was recognized for the value of excellence.
Waverly Health Center has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity, and leadership. The spotlight on values program recognizes employees, volunteers, and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors, and employees are encouraged to submit nominations online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any spotlight on values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.
CPR, defibrillator training set Sept. 3
Heartsaver CPR and AED training will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 3 at Waverly Health Center. It will be a classroom-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child, and infant.
This course does not fulfill the requirement for health care professionals. Participants will receive a two-year completion card from the American Heart Association upon completion of the class.
Fee is $60. Pre-registration and payment is required at 352-4939. Download the registration form at waverlyhealthcenter.org/home/classes.
