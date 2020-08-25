× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Values Award winners named

Four members of the Waverly Health Center team have been named July/August Spotlight on Values award winners. They were nominated by co-workers, patients, and members of the community.

Kari Coates of New Hartford, emergency department, was recognized for the value of compassion.

Tina Beckert of Waverly, respiratory therapy, and Michelle Litter of Clarksville, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, were recognized for the value of enthusiasm.

Callie Vance of Clarksville, laboratory, was recognized for the value of excellence.

Waverly Health Center has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity, and leadership. The spotlight on values program recognizes employees, volunteers, and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors, and employees are encouraged to submit nominations online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any spotlight on values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.

