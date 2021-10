Valenta/70

CEDAR RAPIDS-Don and Maxine Valenta are celebrating their 90th birthdays and their 70th wedding anniversary.

Mr. and Mrs. Valenta of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Traer, were born on October 1931 and married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo on October 1951.

Please help us celebrate this special couple with a card shower!

Cards can be sent to: 6612 Granite Ridge Ct., NW, Cedar Rapids, 52405.

