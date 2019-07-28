{{featured_button_text}}
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University recently announced its 2019 Honors and Awards Scholarship recipients:

ALLISON — Kayla Siemens, Dr. J. M. and Zinita Dickman Murphy Scholarship

ARLINGTON — Carrie Blackford, Ivadell Brause Memorl Endowed Scholarship in Education

CALMAR — Jenna Elsbernd, Dr. J. M. and Zinita Dickman Murphy Scholarship

CEDAR FALLS — Brock Sorensen, J. Paul and Sharroll Richards Scholarship; Jack Thode, Babcock Scholarship; Ty Sohn, Thomas Parker Goebel and Helen Goebel Scholarship

CLERMONT — Elizabeth Goddard, Siddiqui Family Scholarship

CONRAD — Toni Gibbs, Joe and Janet (Olson) Brady Scholarship and Dr. Louise P. Herring Scholarship

DECORAH — Jordan Rommes, Mike McCready Scholarship and Willm “Bill” Prochaska Endowed Scholarship

DUMONT — Caitlyn Freese, Dr. Louise P. Herring Scholarship and Bruce I. Campbell Endowed Scholarship

DUNKERTON — Travis Rigdon, Willm F. and LaVonne I. Gutches Student Scholarship

DYSART — Meghan Klein, STEM Pros: Growing More STEM Professionals in the Heartland

ELGIN — Alison Leuchtenmacher, Iowa Society of CPAs Outstanding Accounting Major Award; Jasmine Stocker, Emma Meiners-Emerson/Alice Emerson-Hart Scholarship for Excellence in Teaching Elementary Education, Scott and Bobbi Lebin Endowed Scholarship, Ivadell Brause Memorl Endowed Scholarship in Education and Lloyd Pleggenkuhle Memorl Scholarship

EVANSDALE — Abby Smith Woods, Willm F. and LaVonne I. Gutches Student Scholarship

FAIRBANK — Meghan Kleitsch, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship, Beulah Combs Thompson Scholarship, Ivadell Brause Memorl Endowed Scholarship in Education and The Pam Whitmore Scholarship Endowed Scholarship for Student Teaching; Sidney Schnor, Jacob D. Burling Memorl Scholarship; Alex Smith, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship; Hailey Weepie, Ivadell Brause Memorl Endowed Scholarship in Education

FAYETTE — Collin Kime, Carlton W. Knight and Maxine R. Knight Endowed Scholarship; Elyse Hobson, Louis Stokes Allnce for Minority Participation (LSAMP); Italo Martins Soares, Lucille Dickman Scholarship and Herz Scholarship; Josh Crosbie, Ron Crooker Facilities Endowed Scholarship and Thomas Parker Goebel and Helen Goebel Scholarship; Megan Gavin, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship; Nick Houg, Ron Crooker Facilities Endowed Scholarship and Thomas Parker Goebel and Helen Goebel Scholarship; Mridul Paudel, Student Leadership Award; Raphael Sergio Xavier, Jacob D. Burling Memorl Scholarship; Sara Zainal, Herz Scholarship; Theodore Travis, John Willm Dickman Endowed Scholarship; Mackenzie Squires, Ralph Kauten Endowed Scholarship

FREDERIKA — Lacey Schmitt, Ruth Manuta Memorl Scholarship

GREENE — Dalton Nelson, Thomas Parker Goebel and Helen Goebel Scholarship

HAMPTON — Lariss Bultman, Bruce I. Campbell Endowed Scholarship

HAWKEYE — Teresa Hageman, The John Willm Dickman Prize and Baldwin Memorl Award in Art

INDEPENDENCE — Kaitlin Neidert, J. Paul and Sharroll Richards Scholarship; Wendy Pint-McGill, Caudle-Holmes Scholarship and Don & Pauline McGuire Endowed Scholarship

JESUP — Krisha Tonne, Pande Scholarship

LA PORTE CITY — Chelsea Scott, The Willm G. Wilcox Memorl Scholarship; Stephanie Sparks, Ruth Manuta Memorl Scholarship

OELWEIN—Ashley Buchtela, STEM Pros: Growing More STEM Professionals in the Heartland; Breanna Ellis, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship and Thomas Parker Goebel and Helen Goebel Scholarship

OSSIAN — Noah Kuboushek, Lloyd Pleggenkuhle Memorl Scholarship

PARKERSBURG — Jul Moran, Margaret Share Kerfoot Scholarship

READLYN — Alic Hesse, Lucille Dickman Scholarship

REINBECK — Joseph Smoldt, Zecha-McCauley Scholarship

ROCKFORD — Kelsey Kaspar, Martha M. Moeller Scholarship

ROWLEY — Suzan Grover, Willm F. and LaVonne I. Gutches Student Scholarship and The Perry Scholarship for Excellence in Teaching

SHELL ROCK — Bekka Pierson, The Pam Whitmore Scholarship Endowed Scholarship for Student Teaching and Pande Scholarship

STOUT — Breanna Walsh, Irene Humphrey Anderson Scholarship in English

TRIPOLI — Justine Liddle, Lloyd Pleggenkuhle Memorl Scholarship and Ruth Manuta Memorl Scholarship

WADENA — Melissa Shea, The Stevens Family Scholarship

WATERLOO — Alex Schneider, Eischeid Athletic Scholarship; Anthony Haniuk, Linda Haines Endowed Scholarship

WAVERLY — Joshua Buresh, Arneson Family Annual Scholarship; Noah Dettmer, Margaret Share Kerfoot Scholarship; Son Mayer, Lucille Dickman Scholarship; Heather Beaufore, Beecher Beal and Bertha Beal Roberts/Thomas R. Roberts Student Scholarship

WESTGATE — Adam Cannon, Carlton W. Knight and Maxine R. Knight Endowed Scholarship

WEST UNION, Dalton Lape, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship; Jordan Baumler, Kenneth J. and Sharon L. (Reisch) Erickson Annual Scholarship Fund; Josie Roulson, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship; Nicholas Baumler, Kenneth J. and Sharon L. (Reisch) Erickson Annual Scholarship Fund

WINTHROP — Hunter Schulte, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship and Willm R. Cook Scholarship

