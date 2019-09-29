Upper Iowa receives American Legion funding
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University recently received funds from the American Legion of Iowa Foundation.
The money will support two $1,000 scholarships for Iowa residents who are veterans, or spouses or dependent children of a veteran.
The scholarships will be presented during the 2020 UIU Honors & Awards Banquet in April.
