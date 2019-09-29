{{featured_button_text}}
American Legion and Upper Iowa

American Legion national alternate executive committee member Dennis Soppe, right, and Upper Iowa University President William R. Duffy

Upper Iowa receives American Legion funding

FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University recently received funds from the American Legion of Iowa Foundation.

The money will support two $1,000 scholarships for Iowa residents who are veterans, or spouses or dependent children of a veteran.

The scholarships will be presented during the 2020 UIU Honors & Awards Banquet in April.

