Union vocalists

From left, front, Henry Powers, Tyson Fleshner; and back. Riley Davis, Sunshine Gray, Natalie Tecklenburg

Union vocalists honored at All-State auditions

Congratulations go out to the Union High School Vocal Music department on their outstanding showing at All-State auditions on Oct. 26 in Hampton.

Four UHS vocalists were chosen to perform in the festival, and an additional UHS vocalist made the recall round. This is the highest honor a high school musician in Iowa can receive.

Selected for his second consecutive year was Henry Powers, senior bass I, son of Marty and George Powers. Selected for their first time were Natalie Tecklenburg, senior soprano II, daughter of Joe and Shary Tecklenburg; Riley Davis, senior tenor II, son of Rebecca and Scott Davis; and Sunshine Gray, junior alto I, daughter of Todd and Angela Gray.

Selected for the recall round was Tyson Fleshner, junior tenor II, son of Travis and Stacy Fleshner.

All of these students are under the direction of Tim J. Mitchell.

The festival takes place Nov. 21-23 and will be recorded by Iowa Public Television for broadcast over the Thanksgiving holiday. This program is under the auspices of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association.

