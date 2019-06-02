LA PORTE CITY — Union High School’s spring musical production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” has won 11 awards from the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards.
This is the second year in a row UHS has received this record number of awards in this competition.
The awards included “Outstanding Musical Production” and “Outstanding Ensemble.”
The individual awards went to Carter Spore, “Outstanding Performance in a Principal Role” and “Triple Threat Candidate.” Four more students, Zeke Seuser, Claire Thoma, Natalie Tecklenburg and Sunshine Gray, were honored with “Outstanding Performance in a Principal Role.”
Three more students, Ben Rempe, Mason Scott and Noah Damro, were honored with “Special Recognition for Performance in a Principal Role.”
Additional students were selected to represent Union in the opening performance medley of the showcase: Joe Gloede, Riley Davis and Tyson Fleshner.
The program aims to create visibility and support for high school musical theater programs and to highlight the importance of arts education.
