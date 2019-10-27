{{featured_button_text}}
UNI Dance Marathon

UNI Dance Marathon members participated in Push Day to raise money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

UNI Dance Marathon Raises Over $72,000 in One Day

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Dance Marathon recently held their Push Day, a day where dancers in the organization push to raise as much money as possible in 24 hours. Hundreds of UNI students were fundraising throughout the day for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The day concluded with the UNI Dance Marathon Orange Party, where dancers participated in games, jazzercise, fundraising challenges, Pie A Panther, and a Bags Tournament. Miracle kiddos and their families also attended the event and got the chance to have fun with the students while dancing and participating in other fun activities.

Last year, UNI DM raised over $67,539.49 on their push day, and this year they exceeded that number with a fundraising total of $72,556.44, all of which will be donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The University of Northern Iowa Dance Marathon is a non-profit student run organization that raises money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network. UNI Dance Marathon works to provide hope and comfort for families with children facing life-threatening illnesses and injuries by raising money and awareness. For more information about this organization visit www.unidancemarathon.com.

