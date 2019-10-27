UNI Dance Marathon Raises Over $72,000 in One Day
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Dance Marathon recently held their Push Day, a day where dancers in the organization push to raise as much money as possible in 24 hours. Hundreds of UNI students were fundraising throughout the day for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
The day concluded with the UNI Dance Marathon Orange Party, where dancers participated in games, jazzercise, fundraising challenges, Pie A Panther, and a Bags Tournament. Miracle kiddos and their families also attended the event and got the chance to have fun with the students while dancing and participating in other fun activities.
You have free articles remaining.
Last year, UNI DM raised over $67,539.49 on their push day, and this year they exceeded that number with a fundraising total of $72,556.44, all of which will be donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
The University of Northern Iowa Dance Marathon is a non-profit student run organization that raises money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network. UNI Dance Marathon works to provide hope and comfort for families with children facing life-threatening illnesses and injuries by raising money and awareness. For more information about this organization visit www.unidancemarathon.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.