IOWA CITY — More than 1,700 current University of Iowa students recently collaborated to raise almost $3 million in financial support for the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital as participants in the 25th annual UI Dance Marathon.
During the event Feb. 1-2 at the Iowa Memorial Union, student participants unveiled the total of $2,960,403.25, which supports pediatric oncology patients and their families at the hospital and advances cancer research.
In addition to raising money, the event celebrates the lives of survivors and recognizes those lost.
Dance Marathon is the UI’s largest student organization. It has raised almost $28 million since its first event in 1995.
ACKLEY — Lily Ellingson
BUCKINGHAM — Morgan Niebergall
CEDAR FALLS — Rachel Hulme, McKayla Mix, Madison Schulte, Makenna Carroll, Lily Christensen, Julia Hetherton, Kyra Takes, Taya Love, Jason Rathjen, Delaney Schaffner, Lucas DeWitt, Lexi Kapanka
CHARLES CITY — Branycia Mitchell
CONRAD — Claire Stufflebeam
CRESCO — Michaela Wiltgen, Alexis Henry, Skye Meinecke
DECORAH — Ryan Hageman, Avery Dugger, Brynne Valkosky
DUNKERTON — Tatiana Myers
ELDORA — Kylee Zoske
FAIRBANK — Aubrey Stacey, Maria Kayser, Holly Haberman
GLADBROOK — Peytience Rice
GRUNDY CENTER — Brianna Heltibridle, Zachary Osgood
HAMPTON — Cassie Ho
HUDSON — Aubrey Gronoski, Caleb McCullough
INDEPENDENCE — Avri Ruffcorn, Lily Neumann, Josie Fischels, Emma Meador, Kelsey Gruber, Rebecca Lang
IOWA FALLS — Heather Chuong
JANESVILLE — Megan Beener
JESUP — Mackenzie Geweke, Laken Borrett
LA PORTE CITY — Cade Rahlf, Haley Harkness
MANCHESTER — Kaitlyn Reth, Lauren Collier, Brock Hillers
MOUNT AUBURN — Madison Rippel
NEW HAMPTON — Morgen Brooks-Kuennen, Savannah Anderson
OELWEIN — Josh Peterson
OSAGE — Alexa Maakestad, Lucas Maakestad, Emily Sullivan
PROTIVIN — Nicole Meirick
READLYN — Alec Marticoff, Brandi Marticoff
ROCKFORD — Andrew Longcor
VINTON — Halie Engler, Lexi Hicok, Rachel Tandy
WAVERLY — Natalie Langan
ROWLEY — Tucker Chorpening
WATERLOO — Maya Buchanan, Yasmine Buchanan, Holly Harris, Allyson Andriano, Brigette Dakovich, Hanna Clasen, Taylor Freeseman, Katherine Kaliban, Daniel Phetmanysay, Hanna Kinney, Jackson McNally, Emma Rowles, Anna Sinnott, Mary Smith, Madisyn Steele, Jordan Trost, Noel Mills, Sam Richter, Daniel Rafferty, Ashtyn Fuller, Francis Hart, Kyle Leininger
WINTHROP — Kaylee Kortenkamp
