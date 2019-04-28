{{featured_button_text}}
Dance marathon

The University of Iowa Dance marathon took place earlier this year.

IOWA CITY — More than 1,700 current University of Iowa students recently collaborated to raise almost $3 million in financial support for the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital as participants in the 25th annual UI Dance Marathon.

During the event Feb. 1-2 at the Iowa Memorial Union, student participants unveiled the total of $2,960,403.25, which supports pediatric oncology patients and their families at the hospital and advances cancer research.

In addition to raising money, the event celebrates the lives of survivors and recognizes those lost.

Dance Marathon is the UI’s largest student organization. It has raised almost $28 million since its first event in 1995.

ACKLEY — Lily Ellingson

BUCKINGHAM — Morgan Niebergall

CEDAR FALLS — Rachel Hulme, McKayla Mix, Madison Schulte, Makenna Carroll, Lily Christensen, Julia Hetherton, Kyra Takes, Taya Love, Jason Rathjen, Delaney Schaffner, Lucas DeWitt, Lexi Kapanka

CHARLES CITY — Branycia Mitchell

CONRAD — Claire Stufflebeam

CRESCO — Michaela Wiltgen, Alexis Henry, Skye Meinecke

DECORAH — Ryan Hageman, Avery Dugger, Brynne Valkosky

DUNKERTON — Tatiana Myers

ELDORA — Kylee Zoske

FAIRBANK — Aubrey Stacey, Maria Kayser, Holly Haberman

GLADBROOK — Peytience Rice

GRUNDY CENTER — Brianna Heltibridle, Zachary Osgood

HAMPTON — Cassie Ho

HUDSON — Aubrey Gronoski, Caleb McCullough

INDEPENDENCE — Avri Ruffcorn, Lily Neumann, Josie Fischels, Emma Meador, Kelsey Gruber, Rebecca Lang

IOWA FALLS — Heather Chuong

JANESVILLE — Megan Beener

JESUP — Mackenzie Geweke, Laken Borrett

LA PORTE CITY — Cade Rahlf, Haley Harkness

MANCHESTER — Kaitlyn Reth, Lauren Collier, Brock Hillers

MOUNT AUBURN — Madison Rippel

NEW HAMPTON — Morgen Brooks-Kuennen, Savannah Anderson

OELWEIN — Josh Peterson

OSAGE — Alexa Maakestad, Lucas Maakestad, Emily Sullivan

PROTIVIN — Nicole Meirick

READLYN — Alec Marticoff, Brandi Marticoff

ROCKFORD — Andrew Longcor

VINTON — Halie Engler, Lexi Hicok, Rachel Tandy

WAVERLY — Natalie Langan

ROWLEY — Tucker Chorpening

WATERLOO — Maya Buchanan, Yasmine Buchanan, Holly Harris, Allyson Andriano, Brigette Dakovich, Hanna Clasen, Taylor Freeseman, Katherine Kaliban, Daniel Phetmanysay, Hanna Kinney, Jackson McNally, Emma Rowles, Anna Sinnott, Mary Smith, Madisyn Steele, Jordan Trost, Noel Mills, Sam Richter, Daniel Rafferty, Ashtyn Fuller, Francis Hart, Kyle Leininger

WINTHROP — Kaylee Kortenkamp

