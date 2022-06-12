Uhlenberg/45

LA PORTE CITY -- John Weir Uhlenberg and Jill Marilyn (Schneiderman Koelle) Uhlenberg, 12017 Foulk Road, are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.

They were married June 10, 1977, at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

He is "unretired," and most recently employed by Fogt Farms of Reinbeck and New Century FS of La Porte City. She holds a doctorate and was formerly department head and is professor emeritus for the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

They are the parents of four children: Monica (Koelle Uhlenberg) and Erik Hook of Boca Raton, Fla., Karl Koelle of Olathe, Kan.,Donna (Uhlenberg) and Chad Adelmund of Beaman, and Mary (Uhlenberg) and Johney Lee of Kingfisher, Okla.

They love to spend time with their six grandchildren: Austin age 19; Alyssa, age 17; Alex, age 16; Henry, age 11; Ryan, age 9; and Wyatt, age 5.

