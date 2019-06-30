{{featured_button_text}}
Students named to the president’s list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City include:

CEDAR FALLS — Elliott Pakala, Tori King, Lauren Williams, Meghan Hackett, Emily Fishel, Alexander Escalada

CHARLES CITY — Anne Field

CRESCO — Shane Trautsch, Alexis Henry

DECORAH — Molly Hovden, Loden Henning, Annika Wahlberg, Vita Domnenko, Madelyn Jermier, Kylie Kerndt

DENVER — Cole Wilson

DUNKERTON — Mallory Huebner, Tatiana Myers

ELBERON — Natalie Parizek

GRUNDY CENTER — Marissa Brown

INDEPENDENCE — Josie Fischels

LA PORTE CITY — Emma Peters

MANCHESTER — Isabelle Breitfelder

NEW HAMPTON — Savannah Anderson

OSAGE — Lucas Maakestad

VINTON — Alexis Hicok

WATERLOO — Benjamin Louviere, Sam Goldsberry, Jarod Smith, Taylor Odekirk, Erin McFadden, Samra Dizdarevic, Samantha Heuthorst, Eric Schaffer

WAVERLY — Barrett Bierschenk

