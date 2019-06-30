Students named to the president’s list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City include:
CEDAR FALLS — Elliott Pakala, Tori King, Lauren Williams, Meghan Hackett, Emily Fishel, Alexander Escalada
CHARLES CITY — Anne Field
CRESCO — Shane Trautsch, Alexis Henry
DECORAH — Molly Hovden, Loden Henning, Annika Wahlberg, Vita Domnenko, Madelyn Jermier, Kylie Kerndt
DENVER — Cole Wilson
DUNKERTON — Mallory Huebner, Tatiana Myers
ELBERON — Natalie Parizek
GRUNDY CENTER — Marissa Brown
INDEPENDENCE — Josie Fischels
LA PORTE CITY — Emma Peters
MANCHESTER — Isabelle Breitfelder
NEW HAMPTON — Savannah Anderson
OSAGE — Lucas Maakestad
VINTON — Alexis Hicok
WATERLOO — Benjamin Louviere, Sam Goldsberry, Jarod Smith, Taylor Odekirk, Erin McFadden, Samra Dizdarevic, Samantha Heuthorst, Eric Schaffer
WAVERLY — Barrett Bierschenk
