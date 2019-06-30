{{featured_button_text}}
Alice Hicok and Joe Miller

Twins’ 80th Birthday

Alice Miller Hicok of Waterloo and Joe Miller of Blue Springs, Mo., were born July 3, 1939.

They will celebrate their 80th birthday with their families in Omaha, Neb., on June 29.

