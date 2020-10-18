Tuve-Nelson
CEDAR FALLS - Stanley Tuve and Taylor Nelson were married on September 26, 2020, in Parkersburg.
Parents of the couple are John and Beverly Tuve of Parkersburg, and Brian and Jennifer Nelson of Boone.
Presiding over the 4 p.m. ceremony at the Tuve's family home, was Rev. Steven Ferguson. The reception was held at the family home as well, with plans for a larger reception with extended family and friends on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Marriott in Coralville.
Matron of honor was Jesica Michel of Ankeny, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were; Nicole Tuve-Nelson of Columbia, Mo., sister of the groom; Bailey Moore of Des Moines, friend of the couple; Chantelle Ramcharan of Monmouth, Ore., friend of the couple; Tori Lockard of Cedar Falls, friend of the couple; Kelsey Holzman of Cedar Falls, friend of the couple; Ramey Creery of Waverly, friend of the couple; and Alicia McCormick of Omaha, Neb., niece of the groom.
Best man was David Nelson of Columbia, Mo., brother in law of the groom. Groomsman were; Brandon Nelson of Chicago, Ill., brother of the bride; Brady Nelson of Boone, brother of the bride; Nick Creery of Waverly, friend of the couple; Colin Tenney of Hudson, friend of the couple; Christian Price of Des Moines, friend of the couple; Sean Bellows of Parkersburg, friend of the couple; William Aukes of Janesville, friend of the couple; and Matt Slaby of Madison, Wis., friend of the couple.
Flower girl was Juliette Nelson of Columbia, Mo., niece of the groom. Ringbearers were Orion and Samuel Nelson of Columbia, Mo., nephews of the groom.
The bride is a graduate of Wayne State College, and is in Operations at Tuve Investments, Inc. The groom is a graduate of Loras College, and is a Financial Advisor at Tuve Investments, Inc.
They reside in Cedar Falls.
