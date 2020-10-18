Tuve-Nelson

CEDAR FALLS - Stanley Tuve and Taylor Nelson were married on September 26, 2020, in Parkersburg.

Parents of the couple are John and Beverly Tuve of Parkersburg, and Brian and Jennifer Nelson of Boone.

Presiding over the 4 p.m. ceremony at the Tuve's family home, was Rev. Steven Ferguson. The reception was held at the family home as well, with plans for a larger reception with extended family and friends on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Marriott in Coralville.

Matron of honor was Jesica Michel of Ankeny, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were; Nicole Tuve-Nelson of Columbia, Mo., sister of the groom; Bailey Moore of Des Moines, friend of the couple; Chantelle Ramcharan of Monmouth, Ore., friend of the couple; Tori Lockard of Cedar Falls, friend of the couple; Kelsey Holzman of Cedar Falls, friend of the couple; Ramey Creery of Waverly, friend of the couple; and Alicia McCormick of Omaha, Neb., niece of the groom.